Adesewa

Day 013- Chatbot for customer support

Adesewa
Adesewa
  • Save
Day 013- Chatbot for customer support dailyui userinterfacedesigner webappdesign userinterface ui ux uidesign
Download color palette

Day 13 of the #dailyuichallenge is to create a direct messaging app, considering the parties involved, image placement and context of the messages. I created a web UI design for customer support.

Adesewa
Adesewa

More by Adesewa

View profile
    • Like