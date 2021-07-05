Stan Zaykowski

Tequila por favor

Stan Zaykowski
Stan Zaykowski
  • Save
Tequila por favor after effect type typography kinetic gif animation motion motion design motion graphics mexico
Download color palette

Inspired by tequila. 🌵 🇲🇽 I created an animation as part of the motion design challenge.

Stan Zaykowski
Stan Zaykowski

More by Stan Zaykowski

View profile
    • Like