Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RexQ

Techlead CV

RexQ
RexQ
  • Save
Techlead CV templ design ux nft resume web app ui
Download color palette

TechLead CV is a Premium Template to present your profile in style. Make your CV stand out, get noticed

https://themeforest.net/item/techlead-responsive-professional-html5-cv-and-resume-template/28831730

#cv #resume #template #nftcollector #NFTs #nft #HTML5 #today #UI #USA #now #Hot20Countdown #personal #Professional

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
RexQ
RexQ

More by RexQ

View profile
    • Like