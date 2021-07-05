Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
17Seven

Elan | eCommerce Website Design

17Seven
17Seven
Hire Us
  • Save
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Elan | eCommerce Website Design ecommerce website website design brand identity design ux design ui design 17seven
Download color palette
  1. Hero.png
  2. Big-cards.png
  3. Cards-layers.png
  4. wallet.png
  5. card-holder.png
  6. home.png
  7. small-cards.png

Hey there! 2020 was bit of a tricky year for us and slow too. But we got an opportunity to work on this beautiful eCommerce project for ELAN Accessories.

It's a lifestyle leather accessory brand we collaborated with to create a visual identity and beautiful eCommerce website. Here are some of the shots from the website we entirely created in Webflow.

See live version here: https://elanaccessories.in/

Show us love. Press "L"

Got a new project to discuss? Drop us a line at hello@17seven.co

Our website :: Instagram

17Seven
17Seven
Helping in business growth with strategic Ux-Ui designs.
Hire Us

More by 17Seven

View profile
    • Like