Denis Kondratev

DailyUI 015 - On/Off Switch

Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev
  • Save
DailyUI 015 - On/Off Switch smart home toggle switch illustration app figma dailyui ui design
Download color palette

Illustration by Iulia Maslenicov inspired me to create this interface for DailyUI challenge. Hope you like it! #dailyui #015

Img 0035 4x
Rebound of
Bath time
By Iulia Maslenicov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev

More by Denis Kondratev

View profile
    • Like