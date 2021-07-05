Milos Djuric | djuksico

Squatch

Milos Djuric | djuksico
Milos Djuric | djuksico
Hire Me
  • Save
Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Download color palette
  1. Squatch1.png
  2. Squatch2.png
  3. Squatch3.png
  4. Squatch4.png
  5. Squatch5.png

Built a fun character for the new apparel called Squatch. This tough Squatch somehow got a scarf and it's totally throwing off his grumpy vibe!
_______

Let's connect: Instagram | Twitter

Contact me for work inquiry:

SEND ME A 📩

Milos Djuric | djuksico
Milos Djuric | djuksico
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Milos Djuric | djuksico

View profile
    • Like