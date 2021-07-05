Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Idwan kurnia

Dog Lab logo

Idwan kurnia
Idwan kurnia
  • Save
Dog Lab logo cute logo paw science vet illustration branding pet logo animal logo animal cat veterinary medical pet logo lab dog
Download color palette

a paw with a lab bottle combination with a negative space style -> https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=431738

Idwan kurnia
Idwan kurnia

More by Idwan kurnia

View profile
    • Like