BathroomTV Refresh - Dark Concept

Nath Clark for Impression
BathroomTV Refresh - Dark Concept premium digital design web texture product dark typography ux ui minimal interface brand
Download color palette
  1. BathroomTV_Concept_Dark_a.jpg
  2. BathroomTV_Concept_Dark_2a.jpg

Hey guys,

 Here’s an alternate styling we developed for a premium TV retailer specialising in Bathroom entertainment.

In contrast to the airy route we shared earlier, this approach leans into a deep tonal colour palette complimented by subtle textures and photography.

More to come!

Beautifully Crafted Digital
