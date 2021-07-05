Scale Invoice Template Design By Websroad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is scale Invoice Template Design - Get it now!, suitable for any type of company like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a illustrator tools, no need another software, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)
FEATURES:
+ 01 Total Page
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
Fonts:
+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat?query=montserrat&preview.text_type=custom
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks