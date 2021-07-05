Donation Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Every drop and every small amount donated counts! 💧💵 Donations make important projects possible.
I designed a landing page for donating on sustainable water projects.
Would like to see more of my designs? Visit my portfolio here:
▶️ https://ux.whitewords.io/index.php/portfolio/landing-pages/