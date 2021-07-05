Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)

Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project)

Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)
Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)
  • Save
Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project) latest beautiful ziik homepage website landing page food app illustration minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project)

"Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project).

An e-commerce website sells organic products.

Page displayed:
1. Landing page.

Key features:
1. Shown categories.
2. Details about company and profile. "

- AVAILABLE FOR HIRING/PROJECT
Gmail: zahid1line@gmail.com

Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)
Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)

More by Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)

View profile
    • Like