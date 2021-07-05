🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project)
"Organic Product Landing Page (Study Project).
An e-commerce website sells organic products.
Page displayed:
1. Landing page.
Key features:
1. Shown categories.
2. Details about company and profile. "
