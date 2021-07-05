E-commerce - Mobile app

Mobile e-commerce is gaining more and more of our space.

Many people buy products through their phones. Here is an option for a mobile application to sell electronic devices.

Selected neutral color palette of white, gray and black to focus on objects. The design has a minimalist and modern look, which corresponds to the level of goods presented in the store.

Would you place an order in such a mobile application?

