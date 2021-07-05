E-commerce - Mobile app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Mobile e-commerce is gaining more and more of our space.
Many people buy products through their phones. Here is an option for a mobile application to sell electronic devices.
Selected neutral color palette of white, gray and black to focus on objects. The design has a minimalist and modern look, which corresponds to the level of goods presented in the store.
Would you place an order in such a mobile application?
Press "L" to show your answer "💖
