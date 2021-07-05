Xela UI Kit - Web Desktop & Mobile app templates

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Xela Design System
Now with 50+ mobile & desktop templates
1900+ variants of 30 components categories to craft perfectly shaped desktop & mobile apps. Powered by Figma auto-layout 3.0, modern styleguides and free Nunito Sans font.
Customizable & Adjustable dashboard design system with 50+ ready-to-use app layouts. You can modify them or use as it is to save time and never design from scratch again. Xela UI kit is a well-organized library to help you learn Figma and take your UI design skill to the next level!
Product highlights:
• 1900+ variants of components based on :left_right_arrow: Auto-layout and paginated into 30 sections
• 50+ dashboard templates for Mobile & Desktop apps. 10 most popular categories
• 165+ additional UI widgets to help you design apps for a wide range of niches
• Proven design system quickstarter in Figma for startups, freelancers, or solopreneurs
🔗 Visit website
🔒 Preview in Figma
📺 Duplicate free
💳 Pick a license