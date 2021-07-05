MY LOVE LETTER - Quirky Monoline Love Font

Introducing a quirky monoline love font called “My Love Letter”, a quirky playful font with 3 different versions of the font, the difference between each version is in the shape of the heart.

This font best uses for valentine, wedding, invitation, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– My Love Letter One (otf, ttf, woff)

– My Love Letter Two (otf, ttf, woff)

– My Love Letter Three (otf, ttf, woff)

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Lettering #Valentine #Wedding #Sweet #Greeting_Card #Cute #Curly #Feminime #Girl #Girly #Party #Happy #Heart #Valentines #Typeface #Invitation #Quote #Decorative #Display #Playful #Modern #Valentine_Font #Quirky #Romantic #Decor #Lovely #Love

https://putracetol.com/product/my-love-letter/