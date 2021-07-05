Auzbigo - Unique and Strong Font

Proudly present - Auzbigo is made more distinct with a strong and bold character,

comes with opentype features such as alternative styles.

Ideal for logos, product packaging, merchandise, quote, etc.

FEATURES :

- Uppercase

- Lowercase

- Numeral, Punctuation, Symbol

- Alternate ( b, d, g, h, j, k, l, p, t, y )

- Multilingual

MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :

ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž