Auzbigo - Unique and Strong Font

Proudly present - Auzbigo is made more distinct with a strong and bold character,
comes with opentype features such as alternative styles.
Ideal for logos, product packaging, merchandise, quote, etc.
FEATURES :
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Numeral, Punctuation, Symbol
- Alternate ( b, d, g, h, j, k, l, p, t, y )
- Multilingual
MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :
ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž