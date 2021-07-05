Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Auzbigo - Unique and Strong Font
Proudly present - Auzbigo is made more distinct with a strong and bold character,
comes with opentype features such as alternative styles.
Ideal for logos, product packaging, merchandise, quote, etc.

FEATURES :
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Numeral, Punctuation, Symbol
- Alternate ( b, d, g, h, j, k, l, p, t, y )
- Multilingual

MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT :
ÀÁÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜŠÝŸŒ àáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøœùúûüšýÿž

