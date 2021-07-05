Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sharing Popup (#dailyui #010)

Sharing Popup (#dailyui #010) minimal share popup social share sharing dailyui010 010 ui design app dailyui
Hi everyone, I have designed this file sharing popup for my dailyui #010 task. In this popup we will be able to share files to other devices or to social sites.
Let me know how should I have made it better.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
