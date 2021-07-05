Sharing Popup (#dailyui #010)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone, I have designed this file sharing popup for my dailyui #010 task. In this popup we will be able to share files to other devices or to social sites.
Let me know how should I have made it better.