ARCHFIEND CO

🐉♡ PUFFED FUCKED ♡🩰

ARCHFIEND CO
ARCHFIEND CO
  • Save
🐉♡ PUFFED FUCKED ♡🩰 album cover album design shirt design typography logo illustration design ftm artist chrome album art album 3d artist 3d art 3d
Download color palette

I HIT 1K HOLY SHIT I KNOW ITS NOT A BIG DEAL BUT WOW THANK YOU

I been staring at my pc for HOURS just to get something done.

Made in #daz3d - rendered in #octane - includes custom typography and layer styling by me as well✨

COMMISSIONS OPEN

ARCHFIEND CO
ARCHFIEND CO

More by ARCHFIEND CO

View profile
    • Like