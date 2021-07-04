Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Letter V - logo for photographer

Letter V - logo for photographer geometric organic graphic letter v gold blue shapes lettering typography design logo
Design brief: new logo mark for small business
Designer's note: Client and I went back and forth between abstract and typographic marks — settled on typographic. Iterated on some organic and geometric shapes. Though the Client said they wanted something "casual" at first, evolved into something a bit more posh.

Creator…of digital things; of inky things; of written things

