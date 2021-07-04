Chicago Makers - Modern serif font family

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Chicago Makers- A Serif Font Family
With only one package you will get many options to bring out engaging content. Chicago Makes is made to show a modern and stylish view to what you make. It fits right in with your designs or projecta, whatever it is! This font is perfect for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, cards, packaging, website or social media branding, and many more!
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.
Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):
Chicago Makers Thin
Chicago Makers Extra Light
Chicago Makers Light
Chicago Makers Regular
Chicago Makers Medium
Chicago Makers Semi Bold
Chicago Makers Bold
Chicago Makers Extra Bold
Features:
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13354/chicago_makers.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/chicago-makers/