Chicago Makers - Modern serif font family

Chicago Makers - Modern serif font family new font modern font display font serif font family font logo design font typography logo type fonts branding
  1. ChocagoMakers-Serif-01.jpg
  2. ChocagoMakers-Serif-02.jpg
  3. ChocagoMakers-Serif-03.jpg
  4. ChocagoMakers-Serif-04.jpg
  5. ChocagoMakers-Serif-05.jpg
  6. ChocagoMakers-Serif-08.jpg
  7. ChocagoMakers-Serif-09.jpg
  8. ChocagoMakers-Serif-10.jpg

Chicago Makers - Serif Font Family

Chicago Makers - Serif Font Family

Introducing Chicago Makers- A Serif Font Family

With only one package you will get many options to bring out engaging content. Chicago Makes is made to show a modern and stylish view to what you make. It fits right in with your designs or projecta, whatever it is! This font is perfect for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, cards, packaging, website or social media branding, and many more!

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):

Chicago Makers Thin
Chicago Makers Extra Light
Chicago Makers Light
Chicago Makers Regular
Chicago Makers Medium
Chicago Makers Semi Bold
Chicago Makers Bold
Chicago Makers Extra Bold
Features:

Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13354/chicago_makers.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/chicago-makers/

