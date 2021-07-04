Chicago Makers - Modern serif font family

Introducing Chicago Makers- A Serif Font Family

With only one package you will get many options to bring out engaging content. Chicago Makes is made to show a modern and stylish view to what you make. It fits right in with your designs or projecta, whatever it is! This font is perfect for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, cards, packaging, website or social media branding, and many more!

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Include 8 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):

Chicago Makers Thin

Chicago Makers Extra Light

Chicago Makers Light

Chicago Makers Regular

Chicago Makers Medium

Chicago Makers Semi Bold

Chicago Makers Bold

Chicago Makers Extra Bold

Features:

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13354/chicago_makers.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/chicago-makers/