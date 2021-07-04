Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo mark - research center

Brief: create an identity for a research center that focuses on children's development
Details: anything goes
Designer's note: I wanted to capture nurturing development in the symbolism. Organic shapes were important versus geometric to allude to a caring environment

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Creator…of digital things; of inky things; of written things

