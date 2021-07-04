Colored Strategies

Acorn e-learning, education and school dashboard is live.

It comes with following pages:
- Elearning Dashboard
- School Dashboard
- Course Explore
- Course List
- Course Detail
- Quiz List
- Quiz Detail
- Quiz Result
- Path List
- Path Detail
- Instructor List
- Instructor Detail
- Player
- Material
- Syllabus

