🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there! ✌
Currently I'm having a pleasure of working on creating NFT Marketplace Concept. Today I'm super excited to share some onboarding experience but I will post more screens soon!
🔥️🔥️🔥️ NFT Marketplace Concept App 🎨 🔥️🔥️🔥️
Hope you like it!
If you have any questions please contact me at: mikolaj.galeziowski@gmail.com
—
❤️ If you enjoy it please Press “L”. ❤️
You want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.