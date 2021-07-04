Margarida Pinto

AgriRuralis
Logo development for EU community funds company for agriculture.
This division heads up agronomic engineering consultancy, elaboration, management and inspection of agricultural, agro-industrial and forestry projects, technical assistance, rural development actions and forestry production.

The logo represents a strong combination of elements from the EU, Portugal and the soil/plant, inserted in a shield that is one of the elements of the flag of Portugal.

