Presentation design [for Marketing Conference]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribble! I'm glad to present my first shot here.
This is presentation design for Korean-speaking marketing conference. Actually, it was a big challenge for me 😅 because this conference was in Korean (I'm not a native speaker, and I don't know it at all). I translated theses from Korean to English (to understand the main idea) and back, the client also helped me a lot (she corrected my theses). So it was a great trio: me, client, and Google Translate.
If you like my designs, drop me a line at vika.yakubchak1009@gmail.com