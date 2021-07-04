Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viktoria Yakubchak

Presentation design [for Marketing Conference]

Hi Dribble! I'm glad to present my first shot here.

This is presentation design for Korean-speaking marketing conference. Actually, it was a big challenge for me 😅 because this conference was in Korean (I'm not a native speaker, and I don't know it at all). I translated theses from Korean to English (to understand the main idea) and back, the client also helped me a lot (she corrected my theses). So it was a great trio: me, client, and Google Translate.

