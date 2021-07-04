Amazon's best laptop with reasonable price

About this item

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores)

Memory and Storage: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB), 1TB 5400rpm hard drive

Display and Graphics: 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC; AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System: Windows 10 Home operating system; Microsoft Office 2019 - Home and Student Edition

Connectivity Ports: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Dimensions and Weight: 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm; Starting at 1.74 kg

Operating System Windows 10 Home

Graphics Coprocessor AMD Radeon Vega 3

Hardware Interface USB, HDMI

Screen Size 15.6 Inches

Brand HP

Buy Now