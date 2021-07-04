Hi! 👋

Today I'm representing a concept of dashboard for education board by which an admin can view Summarized information of Schools, Teachers & Students around Bangladesh . By this dashboard director or admin of education board can easily find his funds, number of institution, Financial aid request, that he can accept their proposal or reject it. Also admin can easily dive into all curriculum forms, upcoming Exam list, Gurdian complain list, top Favourite Teachers, Upcoming seminar etc. I tried to maintain its simple and minimilistic UI to perform better. Hope you will like it. press "L"

See details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/122810281/Education-Board-Dashboard

Drop us a line at 💌ranamorshedurrahman@gmail.com

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates! 💛💚💘

Behance l Linkedin l Facebook l