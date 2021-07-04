Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erikson

Homestay. - Header

Erikson
Erikson
  • Save
Homestay. - Header productdesign webdesign ui ux design branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Presenting Modern and Trending Homepages for Headers. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback on color choice and element placement.

If you like what you see, don't forget to hit the ❤️ icon and follow me on Dribbble and other social platforms for interesting content and tips.

I upload fresh and free ideas every day on both Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Follow Me On Instagram: @uix.erksn

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @Erikson

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Erikson
Erikson

More by Erikson

View profile
    • Like