Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vuong Yen

06 Tips

Vuong Yen
Vuong Yen
  • Save
06 Tips design illustration digital illustration drawing artwork ill graphic design
Download color palette

I created a set of playful illustrations for the new lockdown, and here are tips for everyone that I illustrated for Ru9 - The sleep company

Follow me on:
https://www.instagram.com/vuong.yenn/ | https://www.behance.net/vuonghaiyen

Vuong Yen
Vuong Yen

More by Vuong Yen

View profile
    • Like