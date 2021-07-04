Redback Stationery Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Every visual element in your identity should contribute to a cohesive visual language, and thus each should complement the other.
Tips to design a good brand identity:
1. Colour: A good color palette is clean and flexible.
2. Typography: it should be informed by the shape of your logo.
3. Design System: this provides a truly consistent and cohesive presentation.
