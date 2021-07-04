Redback Stationery Design

Every visual element in your identity should contribute to a cohesive visual language, and thus each should complement the other.

Tips to design a good brand identity:

1. Colour: A good color palette is clean and flexible.

2. Typography: it should be informed by the shape of your logo.

3. Design System: this provides a truly consistent and cohesive presentation.

Full project on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122476823/Redback-Connect