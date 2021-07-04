Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victor Nguyen

Redback Stationery Design

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
Redback Stationery Design stationery design business design system brand design subtle stationery brand identity brand branding namecard design namecard business card design business card letterhead corporate collaboration connection connect redback connect redback
Download color palette

Every visual element in your identity should contribute to a cohesive visual language, and thus each should complement the other.

Tips to design a good brand identity:
1. Colour: A good color palette is clean and flexible.
2. Typography: it should be informed by the shape of your logo.
3. Design System: this provides a truly consistent and cohesive presentation.

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122476823/Redback-Connect

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like