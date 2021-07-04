Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mermaid Lily design charactersdesignes visdev concept conceptart photoshop procreate mermay mermaid art illustrations characterdrawing bookillustrator procreateartwork digital illustration characters illustration
In a remote and very cozy lake, where you can feel the true spirit of nature, lives the mermaid Lily. She's been traveling the world for a whole year on an important mission of environmental concern for the world's oceans, but now she's back home. Lily has made many acquaintances, learned many new things and seen many beautiful things, and now she wants to share her experiences with you.❤️

