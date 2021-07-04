Abu Hena Rasel

Modern Abstract Logo Design (V+O) - Logomark

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Hire Me
  • Save
Modern Abstract Logo Design (V+O) - Logomark branding and identity professional startup business logo flat app icon symbol logotype logomark creative logo designer letter logo and branding design agency needed logo looking designer modern logo need logo vo letter logo logo design logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
If you like my design , please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design Everyday.
------------------------------------------------

I am also available for new projects
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mail: abuhenarasel1@gmail.com
skype: abuhenarasel1
Whatsapp: +8801784081049

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Freelance logo & identity designer
Hire Me

More by Abu Hena Rasel

View profile
    • Like