Felicia Tjeng
V typography lettering illustration
The 'V' from a 'VANcity' lettering piece I did from a digital illustrative typography Skillshare course by Jennet Liaw. This one specifically references the VPL(Vancouver Public Library) logo and building.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
