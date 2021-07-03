Fish - seafood logo - Trawl

Logo for sea food restaurant or fishing company. This logo is 100% genuine out of my imagination created for customers who need a logo for their brand. This is a 2 purpose logo it can used for a sea food restaurant and also a fishing company with a little modification. Trawl is verb which means to fish with a trawl net. Actually in this activity you pull a large, cone-shaped net through the sea at a deep level behind a special boat in order to catch fish.