Unearthed Online Art Gallery

Unearthed Online Art Gallery photoshop adobe conceptart desert landscape virtualgallery render illustration virtualart blender design 3d
In collaboration with The Spaceless Gallery and Gundooee, we conceptualized a virtual exhibition to showcase Aboriginal artists from Australia.

The virtual desert world is both a literal representation of their indigenous home as well as a symbol of uncovering their art to the rest of the world.

