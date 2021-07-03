Startup Website Hero Section

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there!
This is my very first Dribble shot! I'm very excited about this.
This is a hero section for a Startup landing page concept. This "Startup" is a marketplace where people can buy services from home workers or sell their services as home workers (the Startup idea came from Ideas AI).
The hero section has two strong CTAs, each one for the two types of possible users, buyers and sellers.
👉Tools:
Figma, Icons8 Ilustrations
👉Contact me:
bill.llach1801@gmail.com
Follow me on Dribble so you don't miss any of my future work!
Have a blessed day 🙌
SDG
Illustration by Olha Khomich from Ouch!