SKINCHASER - Crash Game / Gambling

SKINCHASER is a large platform with games based on the Counter-Strike game. Win skins in Crash, Roulette, Wheel and more! Our task was to make a very user-friendly design of a project with two versions of the CSGO and Dota 2 game, which would be adaptive. You can view the full version and buy it by writing to me in pm.
