The Cisco CX Mission Possible VR experience took place at the Cisco CX conference in San Francisco. The experience was intended to showcase the outstanding customer support of the company through a series of VR puzzles that allowed the participant to progress whilst being helped by one of the Cisco experts.

This wasn’t your average VR experience though, on one side you have the participant with a HTC Vive headset on as they stand in front of a bespoke desk containing dials, buttons & a cube they’re able to interact with. Whilst on the other you have a Cisco CX representative who’s guiding them through the level from a 16:9 screen and a headset on the opposite side of the room.

If that wasn’t enough, both people weren’t seeing the same thing so teamwork, skill & knowledge were the key elements to guide users to success in this experience. Furthermore, having two installations side by side allowed for a competitive twist as participants racked up points to come out on top.

Read about the full project on my website: https://www.penguinchilli.co.uk/work/cisco-cx-mission-possible