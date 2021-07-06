Trade shows have previously been a big part of Procell’s marketing mix, however, due to the events of Covid all work on physical assets were ceased and so an experience that could translated to a virtual event was required.

The experience was to become available to the public after a live broadcast of a presentation by Procell which would take their audience on a unique journey to demonstrate the cost-saving benefits of Procell batteries. With this in mind, the goal was to design a scaleable virtual experience to showcase the limitless portfolio of Procell Professional Batteries.

When the broadcast is over, guests can explore an interactive virtual experience utilising webGL. This was to be a virtual world comprising of specific CGI virtual rooms representing the various sectors that Procell caters too. Guests navigate through the various rooms which each give specific cost saving tips and usage cases. There will also be an opportunity to provide more curated, in-depth technical data around the products, as well as tips on how our solutions can make your business more cost-efficient.

Read the full project on my website: https://www.penguinchilli.co.uk/work/procell-virtual-world