Tiny Energy Logo Design

It was a work for Canadian buyer from Fiverr. We made him this logo with custom concepts as described in image. Buyer gave us a nice and warm review like this - "First time using seller, won't be the last. He was able capture the essence of what I wanted and made a logo. Highly recommended seller."

If you want your business boost up with such designs then hire us now - https://www.fiverr.com/codenext_it

Our Website - https://codenextit.com/