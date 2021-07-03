Elshan Guliyev ™

Taxiber - Taxi Booking application design

Taxiber - Taxi Booking app is a full featured mobile application design for getting started for taxi app.

20 Premium Screens
375x812 px Resolution
Highly Customizable Layouts
Easy to change color style
Compatible with Figma
Free Font

Download here -
https://gum.co/sJTjN

You can apply for a new project - ✉️elshanquliyev@live.ru

Thoughts and feedback always welcome.
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
