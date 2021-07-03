Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aline Crab

Strawberry ice cream

Aline Crab
Aline Crab
  • Save
Strawberry ice cream animal illustration design character ice cream bear cute
Download color palette

Once I've been practicing monochromatic coloring and that's what came out – a cute bear character!🐾
He has a few friends living inside the box that he's sitting on the top of. When they found out that their friend Bear is taking a picture, they decided to sneak out to participate too.
They're a bit shy, by the way (✿◕‿◕✿)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Aline Crab
Aline Crab

More by Aline Crab

View profile
    • Like