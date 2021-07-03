🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribblers 🔥
In the last 3 months, I didn't upload any of my projects. But I'm back🤙.
Here is a Food Delivery App. In this app, my main goal is I want to show them all the healthy meals from a nearby restaurant. So this is more like a healthy food delivery service😉.
I took some inspiration from UberEats, Doordash.If you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this. Check my other works. Thanks
