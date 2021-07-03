Benedict Okoye

Video Editor App

Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye
  • Save
Video Editor App 3d ux vector typography logo branding ui illustration graphic design app design
Download color palette

Hey guys i just created a Video Editor app. Let me know in the comment section what you think ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye

More by Benedict Okoye

View profile
    • Like