Vitaliy Dorozhko

Oculus app concept

Vitaliy Dorozhko
Vitaliy Dorozhko
Hire Me
  • Save
Oculus app concept game app games app game games dark dark ui dark theme logo illustration design mobile app design app design uiux ui ux mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Friends, hello 🥰
I hope you enjoy my new concept of a mobile app for virtual glasses. I would be glad to receive your comments and likes.

My instagram - https://www.instagram.com/offdesignarea/

Vitaliy Dorozhko
Vitaliy Dorozhko
UI/UX | Product designer ✌
Hire Me

More by Vitaliy Dorozhko

View profile
    • Like