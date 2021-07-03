Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imran Molla
Drawstack

Design Agency

Imran Molla
Drawstack
Imran Molla for Drawstack
Hire Us
  • Save
Design Agency landing page design agency landing page agency website web design website design website ui design mobile landing page landing homepage flat minimal web typography ux ui illustration design agency
Design Agency landing page design agency landing page agency website web design website design website ui design mobile landing page landing homepage flat minimal web typography ux ui illustration design agency
Design Agency landing page design agency landing page agency website web design website design website ui design mobile landing page landing homepage flat minimal web typography ux ui illustration design agency
Download color palette
  1. Preview-3.jpg
  2. Preview2.jpg
  3. Landing Page.png

Hello everyone 👋🚴🏻‍♂️

Here is my new design concept for the Agency Website. I have recently completed this project.

Drawstack is a design agency homepage, you can use this website for your design agency, marketing agency, or any kind of agency website, I hope you will like my idea. We planned to make it a little bit different than the try.

************

Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work. 😃

More explanation is coming soon, Stay connected,
Happy Designing ✌

***😷 Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives 😷***

Have a beautiful and caffeinated ☕️ day!
___

🔥Check My latest Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/98398225/Food-Ping-Food-Delivery-App-UIUX-Design-Case-Study

===============================================

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co

Follow Us On 👇

Facebook | Behance | Instagram

Thanks a lot for watching!

Landing Page.png
6 MB
Download
Drawstack
Drawstack
We help companies rethink their product design
Hire Us

More by Drawstack

View profile
    • Like