Xsnide

VKontakte of the future

VKontakte of the future design social network web design
Hello everyone.
I want to present to you my vision of the most popular social network in Russia. This design should be stylish and minimalistic. At the moment, Im finalizing the rest of the tabs, especially the Profile.
Thanks for attention.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
