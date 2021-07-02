Spark Themes

Calendar UI Elements

Spark Themes
Spark Themes
Hire Me
  • Save
Calendar UI Elements bootstrap tailwindcss admin dashboard figma gradient light dark elements calendar clean ux ui
Calendar UI Elements bootstrap tailwindcss admin dashboard figma gradient light dark elements calendar clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 2.png

A new calendar ui elements for an admin dashboard template.
Hope you guys like it.

👉Follow me on IG Instagram | TW Twitter

Spark Themes
Spark Themes
👋Hello, We 're a creative and software development company.
Hire Me

More by Spark Themes

View profile
    • Like