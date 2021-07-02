Dury

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Advertisements

Dury
Dury
  • Save
Bank of Montreal (BMO) Advertisements design photoshop illustration illustrator vector web design graphic design finance financial bank
Download color palette

I was hired as a contract web designer for a few projects. Many of these projects enabled me to leverage the current BMO brand and its elements. The brand guidelines were used to create beautiful visuals for their website and social media channels. The processes involved sketching designs and illustrations which were then later digitized into vector graphics.

Dury
Dury

More by Dury

View profile
    • Like