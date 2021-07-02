BTA Detail #3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I went on a road trip a couple months back. For 3 months I traveled up and down along America’s western coast in my Honda Odyssey van that I converted into a living and work space. Halfway through the road trip I decided to work on a project—that way I could have some creative evidence to commemorate my trip. I drove many miles and hiked many steps on my travels, and this gave me a lot of quiet time to ruminate and daydream. And along with the endless natural wonders to inspire me, I believed for sure there could not be better conditions for my creativity to thrive. I guess you can say that BTA is the creative child of my little excursion. It might be worth it to check out.
Link to Full Illustration Series: https://johnchungart.com/bta