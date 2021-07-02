Marlon James

Daily UI 008 - 404

Daily UI 008 - 404 error page 404 page daily ui webdesign ui design
The theme of Day 8 is 404 Error Page. I really liked the mix of colors for this project.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
